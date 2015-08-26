版本:
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on August 26

(Adds futures)
    LONDON, Aug 26 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
down by 103 points or 1.7 percent on Wednesday, according to spreadbetters at
London Capital Group. Futures were down 1.1 percent ahead of the cash
market open. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
 
    
    * The UK blue-chip index posted its biggest one-day rise since 2011 on
Tuesday after China cut interest rates to calm markets, following turbulence
that has rocked equities globally. It closed up 3.1 percent to 6,081.34 points.
    
   * BHP BILLITON - BHP Billiton's investment-grade credit ratings might
come under pressure in the current financial year, ratings agencies said on
Wednesday, after the top global miner posted its weakest profit in a decade but
still hiked dividends. 
    
    * VODAFONE - Chipmaker Qualcomm Inc has sold its U.K.
spectrum rights to Vodafone Group Plc and CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd 
for about 200 million pounds ($313.8 million), Bloomberg reported, citing people
familiar with the matter. 
    
    * GLENCORE - Century Aluminum Co, which is owned by
Glencore, said on Tuesday it will idle its Hawesville, Kentucky, smelter, the
first aluminum plant to shut in years as sinking prices and increased Chinese
exports harm producers. 
    

    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
       
 BHMG.L   BH Macro Ltd          Earnings Releases
 CLLN.L   Carillion PLC         Earnings Releases
 APREN.L  APR Energy PLC        Earnings Releases
 SGC.L    Stagecoach Group PLC  Sales/Trading Stmt Releases
 WPP.L    WPP PLC               Earnings Releases
 
        
 (Reporting by Liisa Tuhkanen)

