UK Stocks-Factors to watch on August 26

(Adds futures) LONDON, Aug 26 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down by 103 points or 1.7 percent on Wednesday, according to spreadbetters at London Capital Group. Futures were down 1.1 percent ahead of the cash market open. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on * The UK blue-chip index posted its biggest one-day rise since 2011 on Tuesday after China cut interest rates to calm markets, following turbulence that has rocked equities globally. It closed up 3.1 percent to 6,081.34 points. * BHP BILLITON - BHP Billiton's investment-grade credit ratings might come under pressure in the current financial year, ratings agencies said on Wednesday, after the top global miner posted its weakest profit in a decade but still hiked dividends. * VODAFONE - Chipmaker Qualcomm Inc has sold its U.K. spectrum rights to Vodafone Group Plc and CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd for about 200 million pounds ($313.8 million), Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. * GLENCORE - Century Aluminum Co, which is owned by Glencore, said on Tuesday it will idle its Hawesville, Kentucky, smelter, the first aluminum plant to shut in years as sinking prices and increased Chinese exports harm producers. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: BHMG.L BH Macro Ltd Earnings Releases CLLN.L Carillion PLC Earnings Releases APREN.L APR Energy PLC Earnings Releases SGC.L Stagecoach Group PLC Sales/Trading Stmt Releases WPP.L WPP PLC Earnings Releases