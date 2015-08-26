UK Stocks-Factors to watch on August 26

(Updates futures, adds company news)
LONDON, Aug 26 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
down by 103 points or 1.7 percent on Wednesday, according to spreadbetters at
London Capital Group. Futures were down 1.3 percent ahead of the cash
* The UK blue-chip index posted its biggest one-day rise since 2011 on
Tuesday after China cut interest rates to calm markets, following turbulence
that has rocked equities globally. It closed up 3.1 percent at 6,081.34 points.
* BHP BILLITON - BHP Billiton's investment-grade credit ratings might
come under pressure in the current financial year, ratings agencies said on
Wednesday, after the top global miner posted its weakest profit in a decade but
still hiked dividends.
* WPP - The world's biggest advertising company said it expected to
hit its full-year net sales and margin targets after seeing a sharp upturn in
trading in July.
* BETFAIR - Online gambling company Betfair and Irish rival Paddy
Power said on Wednesday they had reached an agreement in principle on a
possible merger, marking the latest in a string of possible tie-ups across the
sector.
* CARILLION - The support services firm said it was on track to
achieve full-year revenue growth after it posted a strong first half helped by
contracts won in 2014 and multiple orders secured in 2015.
* VODAFONE - Chipmaker Qualcomm Inc has sold its U.K.
spectrum rights to Vodafone Group Plc and CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd
for about 200 million pounds ($313.8 million), Bloomberg reported, citing people
familiar with the matter.
* GLENCORE - Century Aluminum Co, which is owned by
Glencore, said on Tuesday it will idle its Hawesville, Kentucky, smelter, the
first aluminum plant to shut in years as sinking prices and increased Chinese
exports harm producers.
* ONESAVINGS BANK - British lender OneSavings Bank Plc reported a
60 percent increase in underlying pretax profit for the first half, bolstered by
a robust rise in lending to small and medium enterprises.
