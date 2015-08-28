版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 8月 28日 星期五 13:50 BJT

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on August 28

LONDON, Aug 26 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
around 8 points or 0.1 percent higher on Friday, according to financial
bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
 
    
    * The UK blue-chip index rose 3.6 percent on Thursday, recouping all of its
losses from this week's bruising sell-off after strong U.S. data calmed global
markets rocked by concerns over Chinese growth.
    
    * British consumer morale unexpectedly rose in August to match June's
15-year high, as low inflation and a recent pick-up in wages made Britons more
upbeat about their financial prospects. 
    
    * Growth across British services companies surged in August, adding to signs
that the strong pace of economic upturn has continued into the second half of
this year, a business survey showed on Friday. 
    
    * DRUGMAKERS - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration proposed on Thursday
identifying cheaper versions of biologic drugs with a suffix 
to distinguish them from their more expensive, branded counterparts.
 
    
    * INMARSAT - The company said Friday's expected launch of its third
Global Xpress satellite will allow it to offer mobile broadband service to
customers in the remotest regions, giving airline passengers the ability to
stream movies and update social media on flights worldwide. 
    
    * LONMIN - South Africa-focused platinum producer Lonmin Plc said on
Thursday it expected full-year underlying cash costs to stay below its guidance,
indicating that its deep cost-cutting measures were beginning to bear fruit.
 
    
    * ROYAL DUTCH SHELL - Shell's Nigerian unit, Shell Petroleum
Development Company (SPDC), declared force majeure on Bonny Light crude oil
exports on Thursday after shutting down two key pipelines in the country due to
a leak and theft. 
    
    * TOBACCO COMPANIES -  The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has warned the
makers of Winston, Natural American Spirit and Nat Sherman cigarettes that they
cannot claim their products are "natural" or "additive-free" without regulatory
approval. 


    
    

    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
   
 CCC.L     Computacenter PLC                     Earnings Releases
 MSLH.L    Marshalls PLC                         Earnings Releases
 RTN.L     Restaurant Group PLC                  Earnings Releases
 CDI.L     Candover Investments PLC              Earnings Releases
 JLIF.L    John Laing Infrastructure Fund Ltd    Earnings Releases
 
       
        
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                      
    > Other business headlines             
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * BridgeStation: view story .134
 For more information on Top News visit
 topnews.reuters.com



 (Reporting by Liisa Tuhkanen)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐