UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Thursday August 27

LONDON, Aug 27 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
up 111 to 127 points, or up to 2.1 percent higher on Thursday, according to
financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please
click on 
    
    * The FTSE 100 index closed down 1.7 percent at 5,979.20 points,
broadly in line with falls in European equities, on Wednesday, as fears about
Chinese growth gnawed and a commodities sell-off rattled markets across Europe.
    
    * BARCLAYS -  Major U.S. stock exchanges and Barclays Plc on
Wednesday won the dismissal of nationwide litigation in which pension funds and
other investors accused them of rigging markets to benefit high-frequency
traders. 
        
    * GLENCORE - Global mining and trading firm Glencore Plc and
Australia's Bloomfield Group agreed to acquire Vale's Integra coal
mine in Australia for undisclosed terms, the buyers said in an emailed statement
on Wednesday.
    
    * SAINSBURY - British supermarket chain Sainsbury's will hand its
137,000 non-management store staff their highest pay increase in more than a
decade this month, it said on Thursday, lifting its basic pay above the recently
announced national living wage. 
        
    * EX-DIVS - Dixons Carphone, Hikma <HIK.L, Intercontinental Hotels
, Imperial Tobacco and London Stock Exchange Group all
trade without entitlement to their latest dividend payout on Thursday, trimming
1.37 points off the FTSE 100.

    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
    
    
 PV Crystalox Solar PLC                   Half Year 2015 PV Crystalox Solar
                                          PLC Earnings Release
 EVRAZ plc                                Half Year 2015 EVRAZ plc Earnings
                                          Release
 Hays PLC                                 Full Year 2014/2015 Hays PLC
                                          Earnings Release
 STV Group PLC                            Half Year 2015 STV Group PLC
                                          Earnings Release
 Hunting PLC                              Half Year 2015 Hunting PLC
                                          Earnings Release
 Petropavlovsk PLC                        Half Year 2015 Petropavlovsk PLC
                                          Earnings Release
 Hansteen Holdings PLC                    Half Year 2015 Hansteen Holdings
                                          PLC Earnings Release
 International Public                     Half Year 2015 International
 Partnerships Ltd                         Public Partnerships Ltd Earnings
                                          Release
 Amec Foster Wheeler                      Half Year 2015 Amec Foster
 PLC                                      Wheeler PLC Earnings Release
 
       
        
 (Reporting by Alistair Smout)

