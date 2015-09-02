UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Wednesday September 2

(Adds futures, company news)

LONDON, Sept 2 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 24 to 30 points higher on Wednesday, or up around 0.5 percent, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.5 percent at 0619 GMT. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed 189.40 points lower, down 3 percent, on Tuesday at 6,058.54, with all but one FTSE 100 stock in negative territory after a slump in the manufacturing sector in China.

* ASOS - The founder of British online fashion retailer ASOS ASOS.L is stepping down as chief executive after 15 years that have seen the firm transformed from an internet minnow to a retail powerhouse.

* ASHTEAD - British industrial equipment hire group Ashtead said it was on track to achieve its full-year expectations and was confident about the medium-term outlook, after it posted a strong start to its new financial year.

* TESCO - The UK retailer picked private equity firm MBK Partners as preferred bidder to buy its South Korean unit, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

* BOOKMAKERS - Online gambling company GVC Holdings Plc said it could go hostile in the 1-billion-pound ($1.5 billion) battle for Bwin.party Digital Entertainment if Bwin's board recommends a lower offer from 888 Holdings Plc, the Times newspaper reported.

* HSBC - Argentina's central bank on Tuesday ordered HSBC Argentina to name a new president and vice president within 24 hours, accusing the bank of failing to establish necessary controls to prevent tax evasion and money laundering.

* GLAXOSMITHKLINE - GlaxoSmithKline said that the explosion that rocked Tianjin, China, on August 12 strained its supply of Hepatitis-B treatment marketed in Japan, according to Nikkei.

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Alistair Smout)