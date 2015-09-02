UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Wednesday September 2

(Adds futures, company news)
LONDON, Sept 2 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
24 to 30 points higher on Wednesday, or up around 0.5 percent, according to
financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.5 percent at 0619 GMT. For more
on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index closed 189.40 points lower, down 3 percent, on
Tuesday at 6,058.54, with all but one FTSE 100 stock in negative territory after
a slump in the manufacturing sector in China.
* ASOS - The founder of British online fashion retailer ASOS ASOS.L
is stepping down as chief executive after 15 years that have seen the firm
transformed from an internet minnow to a retail powerhouse.
* ASHTEAD - British industrial equipment hire group Ashtead said it
was on track to achieve its full-year expectations and was confident about the
medium-term outlook, after it posted a strong start to its new financial year.
* TESCO - The UK retailer picked private equity firm MBK Partners
as preferred bidder to buy its South Korean unit, two people with direct
knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.
* BOOKMAKERS - Online gambling company GVC Holdings Plc said it
could go hostile in the 1-billion-pound ($1.5 billion) battle for Bwin.party
Digital Entertainment if Bwin's board recommends a lower offer from 888
Holdings Plc, the Times newspaper reported.
* HSBC - Argentina's central bank on Tuesday ordered HSBC Argentina
to name a new president and vice president within 24 hours, accusing the bank of
failing to establish necessary controls to prevent tax evasion and money
laundering.
* GLAXOSMITHKLINE - GlaxoSmithKline said that the explosion that
rocked Tianjin, China, on August 12 strained its supply of Hepatitis-B treatment
marketed in Japan, according to Nikkei.
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
* 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
* BridgeStation: view story .134
For more information on Top News visit
topnews.reuters.com
(Reporting by Alistair Smout)