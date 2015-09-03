UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Thursday Sept. 3

LONDON, Sept 3 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 49 to 52 points higher, or 0.9 percent, on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed 24.77 points higher at 6,083.31 points on Wednesday.

* FTSE 100 RESHUFFLE - London-focused housebuilder Berkeley Group has replaced valve and pump maker Weir Group in Britain's FTSE 100 index following a quarterly reshuffle, FTSE Group announced.

* GLENCORE - S&P cut its outlook for the miner to 'negative' from 'stable' after slashing its price forecasts for metals and amid uncertainties about China's economic outlook.

* RIO TINTO - The miner predicted global iron ore demand will grow by 2 percent a year to 3 billion tonnes by 2030, which means new supply of the key steel-making ingredient will be needed.

* EASYJET - The airline lifts profit outlook after record August traffic.

* BARCLAYS - The UK bank said it would sell its Portugal-based non-core assets to Spain's Bankinter SA for about 175 million euros ($197.47 million), as part of chairman John McFarlane's turnaround plan to sell assets and cut costs.

* UK SUPERMARKETS - South African billionaire Christo Wiese, who recently bought Virgin Active and New Look, is now training his sights on Britain's struggling supermarket industry, the Daily Telegraph reported.

* ARM HOLDINGS - The UK chip designer will collaborate with IBM .

* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL - The energy major gained EU approval on Wednesday for its $58 billion acquisition of Britain's BG Group, the second of four key markets needed to clear the deal, but faced a slight delay in securing a decision in Australia.

Shell also reported late on Wednesday shutting down unit at Scotford, Alberta facility; flaring for next 48 hours. It also lifted a force majeure on the Bonny Light grade of crude oil BFO-BON after it said it had repaired pipelines that have been plagued by theft.

* AGA RANGEMASTER - Middleby confirmed that it is continuing with its acquisition for AGA in line with timetable communicated on 17 August 2015.

* BOOKER GROUP - Says CMA clears acquisition of Londis and Budgens.

