UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept. 8

LONDON, Sept 8 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
about 4 points higher, or up 0.1 percent, on Tuesday, according to financial
* Futures for the index were up 0.3 percent by 0644 GMT.
* The UK blue chip index closed 0.5 percent higher at 6,074.52 points in the
previous session.
* BETFAIR, PADDY POWER - Betfair and Irish rival Paddy
Power have agreed on a 5 billion pound ($7.7 billion) merger in a bid to secure
leadership of Britain's highly competitive online gambling market.
* AMLIN - MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings Inc said it is in
talks to buy UK rival Amlin, the fourth multi-billion deal in as many months by
Japanese insurers aggressively expanding overseas.
* RSA INSURANCE GROUP - The company said it would sell its Latin
American operations to the insurance arm of Colombia's GrupoSura for
about 403 million pounds ($617 million) in cash.
* British retail spending stagnated last month as mixed weather and the
later-than-usual date of a public holiday dampened sales of furniture and school
clothing and equipment.
* British Prime Minister David Cameron suffered an embarrassing defeat in
parliament on Monday after Eurosceptic members of his Conservatives joined
forces with opposition lawmakers to reject proposed rules for a European Union
membership referendum.
* ASHMORE GROUP - The company reported a rise in profit and revenue
even as its assets under management (AuM) fell to $58.9 billion at the end of
June, from $75 billion a year ago.
* REDROW - British housebuilder Redrow exceeded expectations on
Tuesday as it posted a 53 percent rise in full-year pretax profit, spurred on by
the government's "help to buy" scheme designed to help younger and first-time
buyers purchase a property.
* HIKMA PHARMACEUTICAL - The drugmaker said it would buy nearly the
entire share capital of EIMC United Pharmaceuticals, a drugmaker specialising in
oncology products, from a consortium of shareholders to strengthen its position
in the Egyptian market.
* PUNCH TAVERNS PLC - The company said it would sell its 50 percent
stake in UK-based drinks wholesaler Matthew Clark to Conviviality Brands for
100.7 million pounds ($154.50 million) in cash.
