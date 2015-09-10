UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept. 10

(Adds company news)
LONDON, Sept 10 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
about 61 points lower, or down 1 percent, on Thursday, according to financial
bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index closed 1.4 percent higher at 6,229.01 points in the
previous session.
* Futures for the index were down 0.9 percent by 0653 GMT.
* MORRISONS - Britain's No. 4 supermarket posted another slump in
first-half profit and cautioned its turnaround would take time and require
sustained investment.
* JOHN LEWIS PATNERSHIP - The group, which runs department stores and
upmarket British grocery chain Waitrose, said higher pension charges and a tough
trading environment could lead to a fall in full-year profit of as much as 21
percent.
* DIXONS CARPHONE - The European electrical goods and mobile phone
retailer reported a consensus-beating 8 percent rise in first quarter underlying
sales, led by a strong showing in its home market Britain.
* HOME RETAIL GROUP - Britain's biggest household goods retailer
said sales at its Argos business fell again in its second quarter, as weak
demand for electricals such as TVs and tablets persisted.
* NEXT - Britain's second-largest clothing retailer by sales value
posted a 7.1 percent rise in first-half profit on Thursday after selling more
products than expected at full price.
* GEMFIELDS - The gemstone supplier has bought a stake in two
emerald projects in Colombia.
* VEDANTA RESOURCES - Vedanta and Cairn India
fall after S&P puts parent Vedanta Resources on "credit watch negative".
* The number of passengers at Heathrow airport, London, said that the number
of passengers in August was up 4 percent on the same month last year.
* British property valuers doubled their forecast for house price gains this
year after reporting the most widespread price increases since a mini-boom in
the early part of 2014.
* China's manufacturers slashed prices at the fastest rate in six years in
August as commodity prices fell and demand cooled, signalling stubborn deflation
risks in the economy and adding to expectations for further stimulus measures.
* Oil prices fell as weak Japanese and Chinese economic data fuelled
concerns that low levels of investment could further erode already slowing
global growth.
* London copper slipped from seven-week highs touched the previous session,
as profit-taking that began in U.S. equities fed into global markets, and as
more soft data on China stoked jitters over its economic growth.
