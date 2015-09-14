UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Monday Sept 14

(Adds company news)
Sept 14 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 47
to 56 points, or 0.9 percent higher on Monday, according to financial
bookmakers, with futures up 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* The UK blue chip index closed 0.6 percent lower at 6,117.76 points on
Friday.
* Jeremy Corbyn, a veteran left-winger who professes an admiration for Karl
Marx, was elected leader of Britain's opposition Labour party on Saturday, a
victory that may make a British EU exit more likely and which one former Labour
prime minister has said could leave their party unelectable.
* The new leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party named John McDonnell
as shadow finance minister, putting a fellow left-winger in charge of the
party's economic policy.
* A Bank of England policymaker said interest rates need to rise "relatively
soon" as wages pick up, adding to signs that support is gradually building for
the first increase in British borrowing costs since before the financial crisis.
* Scottish nationalist leader Nicola Sturgeon will include triggers for a
second independence referendum in the party's manifesto for the 2016 Scottish
election, she said in an interview with the Sunday Herald newspaper.
* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND - The Royal Bank of Scotland has hired Bank
of America Merrill Lynch to prepare a spin-off of its Williams &
Glyn-branded retail branches in the second half of 2016, a spokeswoman said on
Sunday.
* TRINITY MIRROR PLC - The publisher of the Daily Mirror and Sunday
Mirror said it was in talks to buy out the shares it does not already own in
rival Local World Holdings Ltd.
* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC - The oil and gas company drilled a dry
well in the southern section of the Norwegian Sea, The Norwegian Petroleum
Directorate (NPD) said on Monday.
* GEM DIAMONDS LTD - The global diamond producer sold a 357-carat
white diamond for $19.3 million.
* PURETECH HEALTH PLC - The healthcare company appointed Michael
Maclean as chief financial officer.
* FASTJET PLC - The company named Colin Child as non-executive
chairman with effect from Oct 1.
* CHEMRING GROUP PLC - The defence and security company reported a
rise in its four-month revenue, and said that its current full year expectations
were unchanged.
