UK Stocks-FTSE futures slip lower, oil prices extend losses

Amazon's Dash button goes online
Jan 20 Amazon.com Inc has put its popular Dash button on its website and mobile app, making it easier for shoppers to buy their favorite items such as peanut butter, detergent and paper towels.
LONDON, Sept 15 Britain's FTSE 100 futures contract slipped down by 0.2 percent on Tuesday, with Brent crude oil prices extending losses as Asia's economic weakness persisted. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on.
* The UK blue chip index closed down 0.5 percent at 6,084.59 points on Monday.
* BRITAIN/EU/JEREMY CORBYN: The new left-wing leader of Britain's opposition Labour party said on Monday it should not automatically support any deal negotiated by Prime Minister David Cameron for Britain to remain in the European Union.
* KINGFISHER : Home improvements retailer Kingfisher reported lower first-half adjusted pre-tax profits, but raised its interim dividend.
* ARM : Technology group ARM, whose products are used in Apple smartphones, said trading was in line with the outlook given at its second quarter results.
* OLD MUTUAL : Financial services group Old Mutual said its chief operating officer would be leaving the company.
* LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : The London Stock Exchange confirmed the sale of Proquote to IRESS.
* ABERDEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT : Aberdeen Asset Management announced the takeover of Advance Developing Markets Fund.
* OCADO : Online food retailer Ocado reported higher third quarter sales.
* JAGUAR: Luxury British carmaker Jaguar unveiled its first sport utility vehicle (SUV) on Monday, as the firm continues to rapidly expand its range of models despite a weakening Chinese market.
* VODAFONE INDIA : Vodafone India is in talks to renew a 66 billion rupee outsourcing contract, the Economic Times reported.
* HASTINGS DIRECT: Motor insurer Hastings Direct announced plans for a stock market flotation. Sky News had earlier reported that the flotation could value it at up to 1.5 billion pounds ($2.31 billion), triggering a fresh windfall for hundreds of employees. (bit.ly/1M7axRi)
Jan 20 BlackRock Inc on Friday said it is appointing former British finance minister George Osborne as a senior adviser to its Investment Institute.
LIMA, Jan 20 An Odebrecht-led pipeline consortium in Peru announced that it will not be able to meet a key financing deadline on Monday and is waiting for the government for notification that it will terminate its $5 billion contract, the company said in a statement Friday.