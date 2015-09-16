UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Wednesday Sept. 16

LONDON, Sept 16 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 20 to 23 points, or as much as 0.4 percent higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on * The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed up 0.9 percent higher at 6,137.60 points on Tuesday, turning higher as Wall Street gained following a climb in retail sales. * GLENCORE - British mining and trading group Glencore has launched a share sale representing almost 10 percent of its issued capital as part of its previously announced plans to cut debt. * ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC - RBS has agreed to pay $129.6 million to resolve claims by a U.S. regulator that it sold toxic mortgage-backed securities to now-failed credit unions, according to a court filing on Tuesday. * SSE - Britain's Aldbrough gas storage site is undergoing an unplanned outage affecting deliverability, operator SSE said in a market update on Tuesday. * Britain should use revenues from the shale gas industry to help fund the development of projects that capture carbon dioxide emissions and store them underground, a shale gas industry-funded task force said on Wednesday. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Galliford Try PLC Full Year 2015 Galliford Try PLC Earnings Release Imagination Technologies Group Imagination Technologies Group PLC PLC Trading Statement Release JD Sports Fashion PLC Half Year 2016 JD Sports Fashion PLC Earnings Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Alistair Smout)