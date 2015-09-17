UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sep. 17

LONDON, Sept 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 29 to 33 points higher, or up as much as 0.5 percent, on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed 1.5 percent stronger at 6,229.21 points in the previous session.

* The U.S. Federal Reserve will issue its latest rate decision at the end of a two-day policy meeting on Thursday. A rate hike would be the first in the United States in nearly a decade. Fed also will issue a fresh set of economic projections that will provide insight into the expected pace of any subsequent rate hikes and other key economic matters.

* GLENCORE - The company is in talks with Franco-Nevada Corp , Silver Wheaton Corp, Royal Gold Inc and two other companies to sell portions of the future production of three South American copper mines, two sources with knowledge of the talks said.

* PHOENIX GROUP HOLDINGS - Britain's largest consolidator of closed life funds is in talks to buy smaller rival Guardian Financial Services in a deal that could cost over 1 billion pounds ($1.6 billion), Sky News said on Wednesday.

