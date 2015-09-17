UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sep. 17

(Adds company news)
LONDON, Sept 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
29 to 33 points higher, or up as much as 0.5 percent, on Thursday, according to
* Futures for the index was up 0.1 percent by 0641 GMT.
* The UK blue chip index closed 1.5 percent stronger at 6,229.21 points in
the previous session.
* The U.S. Federal Reserve will issue its latest rate decision at the end of
a two-day policy meeting on Thursday. A rate hike would be the first in the
United States in nearly a decade. Fed also will issue a fresh set of economic
projections that will provide insight into the expected pace of any subsequent
rate hikes and other key economic matters.
* MINERS - Antofagasta and Codelco suspended operations
at two major copper mines in Chile, the world's top producer of the metal, after
a powerful earthquake struck off the coast on Wednesday, threatening over
600,000 tonnes of annual capacity. Other producers in the region Anglo American
and BHP Billiton, said they were unscathed after the magnitude
8.3 earthquake hit off the coast.
* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL, BG GROUP - Australia's competition
watchdog flagged concerns on Thursday that Royal Dutch Shell's proposed $70
billion takeover of BG Group may lessen gas supply competition in eastern
Australia and delayed a final decision on the bid to November.
* GLENCORE - The company is in talks with Franco-Nevada Corp
, Silver Wheaton Corp, Royal Gold Inc and two other
companies to sell portions of the future production of three South American
copper mines, two sources with knowledge of the talks said.
* ROTORK - Valve-control systems maker Rotork said it expects a fall
in full-year revenue and operating profit, hurt by project deferrals and
cancellations and "particularly weak" trading in August.
* PHOENIX GROUP HOLDINGS - Britain's largest consolidator of closed
life funds is in talks to buy smaller rival Guardian Financial Services in a
deal that could cost over 1 billion pounds ($1.6 billion), Sky News said on
Wednesday. Phoenix said on Thursday it noted recent media speculation regarding
a possible acquisition of Guardian Financial Services, but added that there was
no certainty that the discussions would lead to any transaction.
* MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS - The world's second biggest visitor
attractions operator said key summer trade had remained weak at its UK theme
parks following a serious roller coaster crash at its Alton Towers resort in
June.
* PREMIER FARNELL - The engineering supply group said it would sell
its industrial products division Akron Brass and stop direct operations in
Brazil after it forecast a fall in first-half adjusted operating profit.
* Nearly 41 percent of Britain's small business community want to leave the
European Union because they do not believe membership is beneficial for their
companies, a survey has shown ahead of a referendum likely next year.
* London copper popped to its highest in nearly two months after a large
earthquake that struck Chile triggered concerns over supply disruptions, before
tailing back on persistent worries over China's economy.
* JUST RETIREMENT - British annuity provider Just Retirement posted
an 11 percent fall in underlying pre-tax profit for its 2014/15 financial year
ahead of an agreed $1 billion acquisition of rival Partnership Assurance.
