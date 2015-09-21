UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept. 21

(Adds company news)

LONDON, Sept 21 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down about 22 points, or 0.4 percent lower, on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The blue-chip index ended 1.3 percent lower at 6,104.11 points in the previous session. It is down about 7 percent so far this year.

* Futures for the index were down 0.5 percent by 0628 GMT.

* RSA INSURANCE GROUP - Zurich Insurance Group AG abandoned its proposed 5.6 billion pound ($8.7 billion) bid for British insurer RSA Insurance Group after forecasting a $200 million loss in its general insurance business in the third quarter, and announcing $275 million in losses from explosions at a container storage station in China.

* UK Commercial Property Trust - The company acquired Ventura Park Industrial Estate in swap transaction with Segro.

* Balfour Beatty - Balfour Beatty JV is selected for 292 million pounds ($453.65 million) A14 scheme.

* Shire - Shire received European approval for Intuniv (Guanfacine Hydrochloride prolonged release tablets) as a non-stimulant ADHD treatment for children and adolescents.

* AO WORLD - The company said it was on track to deliver on long term strategic objectives. It expected its overall revenue to increase for quarter ended September 2015 year-on-year by 20 to 21 percent.

* INMARSAT - The company announced aviation broadband initiatives with Deutsche Telekom and Lufthansa.

* Britain will provide 2 billion pounds ($3.1 billion) of initial support for a new nuclear power station at Hinkley Point in southwest England, Finance Minister George Osborne will announce on Monday in China, which is backing the project.

* London copper slipped to the weakest in a fortnight on Monday, as jitters lingered over the health of the global economy after the U.S. Federal Reserve last week delayed an interest rate rise.

* Oil prices rose by around one percent as U.S. drilling slowed and analysts estimated that $1.5 trillion worth of planned American production investment was uneconomical at prices of $50 per barrel or lower.

