版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 9月 22日 星期二 13:41 BJT

UK Stocks-FTSE seen flat at open

LONDON, Sept 22 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on.

* The UK blue chip index closed up 0.1 percent at 6,108.71 points on Monday.

* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : GE and RBS are said in talks to sell $4.5 billion of Italian non-performing loans, Bloomberg reported.

* TESCO : Tesco's CEO is to hold talks with advisers this week about abandoning the sale of the Dunnhumby business, Sky News reported.

* JCB: JCB is to cut 400 UK jobs after a downturn in emerging markets, the Financial Times reported.

* OIL PRICES: Crude oil prices fell on Tuesday.

* METALS: London copper slipped towards a two-week low on Tuesday.

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐