UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept. 25

LONDON, Sept 25 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
59 to 69 points higher, or up as much as 1.2 percent, on Friday, according to
financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please
click on
* The UK blue chip index ended 1.2 percent lower at 5,962.26 points in the
previous session.
* Futures for the index were up 1.7 percent by 0646 GMT.
* SYNERGY HEALTH - US District Court for Northern District of Ohio
has ruled against FTC's request for preliminary injunction to block
Steris-Synergy Health deal.
* BP - The company shut down a 75,000 barrel-per-day crude unit at
its 413,000 bpd refinery in Whiting, Indiana on Thursday for up to 25 days of
planned work, according to a report by IIR Energy.
* LLOYDS BANKING GROUP - Britain's government has reduced its
holding in Lloyds Banking Group to below 12 percent, taking the bank closer to
full privatisation following a taxpayer bailout in the 2008/09 financial crisis.
* IMPERIAL TOBACCO - The Financial Times' stock market report cited
break-up speculation on Imperial Tobacco. AB InBev's bid approach for
SABMiller has helped revive long-running hopes that Imperial might be
carved up by British American Tobacco and Japan Tobacco, whose management was in
London last week for investor meetings, the FT wrote.
* Oil markets remained subdued in Asia after weak data from Japan reinforced
concerns over global economic growth, while strong seasonal demand from China
helped support prices in the short-term.
* London copper climbed in light turnover but was set to log its largest
weekly fall in nearly two months as weakening demand from China failed to dent
ample inventories of the metal.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash)