UK Factors-FTSE futures fall, Glencore slumps in Hong Kong

LONDON, Sept 29 Britain's FTSE 100 futures fell 1.3 percent on Tuesday. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on.

* The UK blue chip index closed down 2.5 percent at 5,958.86 points on Monday.

* GLENCORE : Commodity trader Glencore's Hong Kong-listed shares were around 28-percent lower on Tuesday, after its London-listed stock plunged on debt worries a day earlier.

* JEREMY CORBYN: The new left-wing leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party will promise in a speech on Tuesday to make decisions by nationwide consultation - an approach critics say could cause confusion about party policy and deepen internal divisions.

* BRITAIN/CHINA: Chinese President Xi Jinping will make his first state visit to Britain next month, the British government said on Tuesday, 10 years after the last such visit by a Chinese president.

* WOLSELEY : Heating and plumbing supplier Wolseley plc lowered its outlook for revenue growth on Tuesday, saying it expected industrial markets in North America to remain challenging and little growth in a competitive British market.

* EUROMONEY : Euromoney agreed to buy a 10 percent stake in Zanbato.

* BOOHOO : Boohoo posted higher H1 profits.

* QUINDELL : Quindell said it received a "notice of intended claim" from a law firm.

* PANMURE GORDON : Panmure Gordon posted a first-half pre-tax loss.

* LION CAPITAL/KURT GEIGER: British private equity firm Lion Capital, former owner of high-end footwear designer Jimmy Choo, is considering returning to the upscale footwear market with a takeover of luxury shoe retailer Kurt Geiger, Sky News reported citing people familiar with the matter.

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

