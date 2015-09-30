UK Factors-FTSE seen rising at open

LONDON, Sept 30 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
up by 54-68 points, or 0.9-1.2 percent higher on Wednesday, according to
* The UK blue chip index closed down 0.8 percent at 5,909.24 points on
Tuesday.
* BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO /IMPERIAL TOBACCO : Japan Tobacco
Inc has agreed to pay 600 billion yen ($5 billion) in cash for Reynolds
American Inc's Natural American Spirit tobacco business outside the
United States, the two companies said in separate statements on Tuesday.
* RIO TINTO : Global miner Rio Tinto on Wednesday
said it had agreed to sell its 40 percent stake in the Bengalla coal mine in
Australia to New Hope Corp for $606 million, the latest shuffle of
Australian coal assets amid a sector-wide downturn.
* UK CONSUMER CONFIDENCE: British consumer morale fell more than expected in
September as people worried about China's economic slowdown and Europe's
migration crisis, a survey showed on Wednesday.
* BANK OF ENGLAND/CARBON FOOTPRINT: Bank of England Governor Mark Carney
said on Tuesday that companies must be more open about their "climate change
footprint" to avoid abrupt changes in asset prices that could destabilise
markets.
