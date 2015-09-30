UK Factors-FTSE seen rising at open

LONDON, Sept 30 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up by 54-68 points, or 0.9-1.2 percent higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on.

* The UK blue chip index closed down 0.8 percent at 5,909.24 points on Tuesday.

* BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO /IMPERIAL TOBACCO : Japan Tobacco Inc has agreed to pay 600 billion yen ($5 billion) in cash for Reynolds American Inc's Natural American Spirit tobacco business outside the United States, the two companies said in separate statements on Tuesday.

* RIO TINTO : Global miner Rio Tinto on Wednesday said it had agreed to sell its 40 percent stake in the Bengalla coal mine in Australia to New Hope Corp for $606 million, the latest shuffle of Australian coal assets amid a sector-wide downturn.

* UK CONSUMER CONFIDENCE: British consumer morale fell more than expected in September as people worried about China's economic slowdown and Europe's migration crisis, a survey showed on Wednesday.

* BANK OF ENGLAND/CARBON FOOTPRINT: Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on Tuesday that companies must be more open about their "climate change footprint" to avoid abrupt changes in asset prices that could destabilise markets.

