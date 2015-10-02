UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Friday Oct 2

(Adds company news)

LONDON Oct 2 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 19 to 22 points, or 0.3 percent higher on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.4 percent ahead of the cash market open. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed just 10.86 points higher, up 0.2 percent at 6,072.47 points on Thursday as mining and oil and gas companies rose, although weakness on Wall Street trimmed the gains.

* EXPERIAN PLC - Experian, the world's biggest consumer credit monitoring firm, on Thursday disclosed a massive data breach that exposed sensitive personal data of some 15 million people who applied for service with T-Mobile US Inc.

* FIRSTGROUP - The transport group said trading was in line with expectations, with non-rail units set to offset a shriking rail business.

* RENTOKIL - Rentokil announced the completion of its acquisition of Steritech Group.

* Britain's financial regulator said it planned to impose a two-year deadline for customers to claim compensation for mis-sold loan insurance, drawing a line under Britain's costliest consumer finance scandal.

