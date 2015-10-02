UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Friday Oct 2

(Adds company news)
LONDON Oct 2 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
up 19 to 22 points, or 0.3 percent higher on Friday, according to financial
bookmakers, with futures up 0.4 percent ahead of the cash market open. For more
* The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed just 10.86 points higher, up
0.2 percent at 6,072.47 points on Thursday as mining and oil and gas companies
rose, although weakness on Wall Street trimmed the gains.
* EXPERIAN PLC - Experian, the world's biggest consumer credit
monitoring firm, on Thursday disclosed a massive data breach that exposed
sensitive personal data of some 15 million people who applied for service with
T-Mobile US Inc.
* FIRSTGROUP - The transport group said trading was in line with
expectations, with non-rail units set to offset a shriking rail business.
* RENTOKIL - Rentokil announced the completion of its acquisition of
Steritech Group.
* Britain's financial regulator said it planned to impose a two-year
deadline for customers to claim compensation for mis-sold loan insurance,
drawing a line under Britain's costliest consumer finance scandal.
