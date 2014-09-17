UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Wednesday, Sept 17

LONDON, Sept 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen edging higher at the open on Wednesday, with September futures up 0.2 percent at 0629 GMT. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed down by 0.2 percent, or 11.97 points, at 6,792.24 points on Tuesday, with a fall in major financial stocks weighing on the market.

* Scottish supporters of staying in the United Kingdom are 4 percentage points ahead of secessionists with just a day to go before Scots vote in an independence referendum, three different opinion polls showed.

* BARCLAYS - The New York attorney general on Tuesday rebutted Barclays' motion to dismiss the state's lawsuit alleging fraud in how it ran a private trading platform, calling the arguments in the petition "misguided" and "disingenuous."

* VODAFONE GROUP PLC - Mobile operators EE and Vodafone Group which withdrew their business with Phones 4u last few weeks are in talks individually with the administrator to acquire parts of Phones 4u's business, including some of its stores, employees and shares across Britain, the Financial Times wrote on Wednesday.

* BP - A U.S. judge has reprimanded BP for using tactics that would "not be appropriate for a college term paper" after the oil giant tried to sneak six extra pages into a court filing by manipulating line spacings, The Telegraph wrote on Wednesday.

* IG GROUP - The provider of online trading in shares, foreign exchange and contracts for difference, said on Wednesday that first-quarter revenue fell 9 percent as quiet financial markets dampened client trading activity.

* SMITHS GROUP - The firm said on Wednesday its full-year revenue fell 5 percent to 2.95 billion pounds (4.80 billion US dollar).

* DS SMITH - The company said on Wednesday its business has made good progress since start of year and performance has been in line with its plans.

* Britain's unemployment rate, due to be published at 0830 GMT, is expected to have fallen to 6.3 percent in July, from 6.4 percent in the previous month.

* The publication of the Bank of England's minutes, also due at 0830 GMT, was expected to show no change in the voting pattern from the previous meeting, with seven out of nine members of the board voting to keep rates unchanged and two backing a hike.

(1 US dollar = 0.6141 British pound) (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; editing by Blaise Robinson)