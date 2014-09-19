UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 19

LONDON, Sept 19 Britain's FTSE 100 index
is seen gaining 79 points, or 1.2 percent, on Friday, according
to financial bookmakers, after Scottish voters rejected
independence. For more on the factors affecting European stocks,
* The FTSE 100 futures contract was up 0.9 percent
by 0637 GMT.
* Shares in stocks with significant business ties to
Scotland, such as Royal Bank of Scotland, Lloyds Banking
Group, energy firm SSE and engineering firm
Weir were seen opening up 2 to 3 percent, traders said.
* Sterling, already pushed up on Thursday by expectations
that Alex Salmond's nationalists would fall short of the
majority needed to break up their union with England, struggled
to add to early gains but was still up about a third of a
percent on the day at $1.6447.
* The UK blue chip index had closed up 38.39 points, or 0.6
percent, at 6,819.29 points on Thursday in anticipation of the
vote.
* A Thomson Reuters basket of 12 stocks listed on Britain's
FTSE 350 index, headquartered in Scotland, has slowly
risen over the last two weeks. (link.reuters.com/wej72w)
* Antonin Jullier, head of equity trading strategy at Citi,
said: "There is a relief rally and the pound is rising already,
which is logical. If the pound rebounds too much on the back of
short covering then it could brake the FTSE's rise."
"Volatility is also likely to come down today...(But) given
the recent focus on the vote and the potential for Scotland to
gain more control even in a "No" vote, the market reaction may
turn out to be a lot more muted than headlines would have
suggested."
* Trading could be choppy, however, in morning trade due to
"triple-witching" - when the contracts for stock index futures,
stock index options, and stock options expire on the same day.
