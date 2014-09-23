UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday, Sept 23

LONDON, Sept 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
little changed on Tuesday, with December futures on the index flat at
0626 GMT. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index closed down 64.29 points, or 0.9 percent, at
6,773.63 on Monday.
* SHIRE - Moving against tax avoidance by corporations, the Obama
administration took several actions on Monday to curb "inversion" deals, such as
U.S. drugmaker AbbVie's acquisition of Shire, that allow companies to
escape high U.S. taxes by reincorporating abroad.
* TESCO - Britain's biggest grocer said Alan Stewart, will join the
firm as chief financial officer from Tuesday, rather than the previously
announced date of Dec. 1.
* STANDARD CHARTERED - Standard Chartered is in advanced talks to
sell its Hong Kong consumer finance business to finance firm Pepper Australia
Pty Ltd in a deal that could fetch between $500 million to $700 million, people
familiar with the deal said.
* BARCLAYS PLC - Britain's financial watchdog will fine Barclays 38
million pounds ($62.16 million) for failing to ensure that customer money was
properly safeguarded and adequate records kept, said a source familiar with the
situation.
* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC - A U.S. appeals court on Monday
revived lawsuits against RBS's National Westminster Bank by about 200 victims of
attacks in Israel attributed to Hamas who are seeking to hold the bank liable
for handling transactions linked to the group.
* BHP BILLITON - BHP Billiton and Mitsubishi will cut about
700 jobs at coal mines they operate jointly in Australia, with the two companies
citing over-staffing in tough market conditions threatening the viability of the
business.
* TATE & LYLE - Tate & Lyle said significant disruption to its
supply chain and increased competition for its Splenda sucralose sweetener in
its second quarter would hit annual profit.
* DIXONS CARPHONE PLC - Dixons Carphone plans to make a statement on
Tuesday that it is still interested in acquiring between 50 and 100 shops from
Phones 4u's, according to sources close to the matter. (bit.ly/1tVVYbE)
Britain's biggest mobile operator EE has agreed to buy 58 stores from
retailer Phones 4u for 2.5 million pounds ($4 million), after the
retailer was placed in administration a week ago.
* A.G.BARR - The soft-drinks maker said said on Tuesday it has
posted an 11 percent rise in first-half profit.
* MOTHERCARE - Baby goods retailer Mothercare on Tuesday launched a
100 million pound ($164 million) rights issue to help fund more store closures
and revamps, as it steps up efforts to turn around its struggling British
business.
(Reporting By Francesco Canepa; editing by Blaise Robinson)