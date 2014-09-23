UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday, Sept 23

LONDON, Sept 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening little changed on Tuesday, with December futures on the index flat at 0626 GMT. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed down 64.29 points, or 0.9 percent, at 6,773.63 on Monday.

* SHIRE - Moving against tax avoidance by corporations, the Obama administration took several actions on Monday to curb "inversion" deals, such as U.S. drugmaker AbbVie's acquisition of Shire, that allow companies to escape high U.S. taxes by reincorporating abroad.

* TESCO - Britain's biggest grocer said Alan Stewart, will join the firm as chief financial officer from Tuesday, rather than the previously announced date of Dec. 1.

* STANDARD CHARTERED - Standard Chartered is in advanced talks to sell its Hong Kong consumer finance business to finance firm Pepper Australia Pty Ltd in a deal that could fetch between $500 million to $700 million, people familiar with the deal said.

* BARCLAYS PLC - Britain's financial watchdog will fine Barclays 38 million pounds ($62.16 million) for failing to ensure that customer money was properly safeguarded and adequate records kept, said a source familiar with the situation.

* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC - A U.S. appeals court on Monday revived lawsuits against RBS's National Westminster Bank by about 200 victims of attacks in Israel attributed to Hamas who are seeking to hold the bank liable for handling transactions linked to the group.

* BHP BILLITON - BHP Billiton and Mitsubishi will cut about 700 jobs at coal mines they operate jointly in Australia, with the two companies citing over-staffing in tough market conditions threatening the viability of the business.

* TATE & LYLE - Tate & Lyle said significant disruption to its supply chain and increased competition for its Splenda sucralose sweetener in its second quarter would hit annual profit.

* DIXONS CARPHONE PLC - Dixons Carphone plans to make a statement on Tuesday that it is still interested in acquiring between 50 and 100 shops from Phones 4u's, according to sources close to the matter. (bit.ly/1tVVYbE)

Britain's biggest mobile operator EE has agreed to buy 58 stores from retailer Phones 4u for 2.5 million pounds ($4 million), after the retailer was placed in administration a week ago.

* A.G.BARR - The soft-drinks maker said said on Tuesday it has posted an 11 percent rise in first-half profit.

* MOTHERCARE - Baby goods retailer Mothercare on Tuesday launched a 100 million pound ($164 million) rights issue to help fund more store closures and revamps, as it steps up efforts to turn around its struggling British business.

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; editing by Blaise Robinson)