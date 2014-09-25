UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept. 25

LONDON, Sept 25 Britain's FTSE 100 futures contract was
up by 0.1 percent on Thursday, pointing to a steady start for the cash market.
* The UK blue chip index closed up by 0.5 percent, or 30.19 points, at
6,706.27 points on Wednesday.
* BANK OF ENGLAND: The Bank of England will have to move more quickly on
interest rates if it sees that wage increases are not matched by productivity
gains, Deputy Governor Minouche Shafik said in an interview published on
Thursday.
* BRITAIN/ISLAMIC STATE AIR STRIKES: Prime Minister David Cameron said he
wanted Britain to join U.S.-led air strikes against the Islamic State militant
group after the Iraqi government requested London's help and he recalled
parliament to secure its approval for military action.
* BARCLAYS : Britain's anti-fraud agency has asked former Barclays
executives to give evidence as part of an investigation into undisclosed
payments the bank made to Qatari investors in 2008, the Financial Times
reported, citing sources.
* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : Royal Bank of Scotland aims to sell
another 25 percent stake in Citizens Financial, the Financial Times reported.
* TESCO : Pressure is building on supermarket retailer Tesco as
major investor Blackrock sells shares in the company, the Daily Telegraph
reported. BBC radio also reported that Tesco executives could be grilled by a
British parliamentary committee of lawmakers over its overstatement of profits.
* SPORTS DIRECT /TESCO : Britain's biggest sporting goods
retailer Sports Direct said on Thursday it had entered into a put option
agreement on a small stake in Tesco, betting that shares in the embattled
supermarket chain will rise.
* HAMMERSON : Property group Hammerson announced a share placing to
fund some shopping centre acquisitions.
* CAIRN : London-listed oil explorer Cairn Energy has sold a 10
percent stake in its North Sea Catcher and adjacent fields to Dyas UK Limited.
* DIRECT LINE : Insurer Direct Line announced the sale of its
international division to Spanish company Mapfre.
* UK CAR PRODUCTION: British car production fell by more than 20 percent in
August because of the timing of holidays and repairs to a major plant but output
so far in 2014 remains ahead of last year, an industry body said on Thursday.
