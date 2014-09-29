UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept. 29

LONDON, Sept 29 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
* The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed 0.2 percent higher, or 9.68 points, at
6,649.39 points, on Friday.
* STANDARD CHARTERED - The bank has suspended some of its Hong Kong
banking operations, including over-the-counter services and cheque deposits,
until further notice due to "situations in certain areas", the Asia-focused
lender said on Monday.
* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL - The company reported it was restarting a unit
at its Scotford upgrader facility near Edmonton, Alberta, according to a message
recorded on a community information telephone line on Saturday.
* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND - The bank raised 261 million pounds ($424
million) from selling more shares in its U.S. business Citizens after
banks underwriting its stock market listing took up an option to buy extra
shares, sources told Reuters.
* THE LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE GROUP - The LSE is attempting to
increase the number of listings of African companies in the UK, which follows
strong interest coming from institutional investors from the region, the
Financial Times reported.
* TESCO - Initial warnings from the insider who blew the whistle on
a 250 million pounds ($406 million) accounting scandal at Britain's biggest
retailer were ignored, the Sunday Times reported, citing a senior source at the
supermarket.
* ASTRAZENECA - Continuing to give AstraZeneca's drug Iressa plus
chemotherapy to lung cancer patents whose disease has worsened after previously
taking the medicine on its own does not provide any benefit. Some doctors had
hoped that extending the use of Iressa in combination with chemotherapy would
help to keep cancers at bay.
* London copper slipped to its lowest in more than three months on Monday,
pressured by a stronger dollar and questions over economic growth in top metals
user China.
* Brent crude oil fell below $97 a barrel in Asian trade on Monday, moving
closer to a two-year low hit last week due to weak data from major buyer China
and a stronger U.S. dollar.
