UK Stocks-Factors to watch on October 1

(Adds futures, further company news)
LONDON Oct 1 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
lower on Wednesday, with December futures on the index down 0.3 percent
at 0623 GMT. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index closed down 23.88 points, or 0.4 percent, at
6,622.72 points on Tuesday.
* J SAINSBURY - The supermarket cut its full-year sales forecast on
Wednesday after trading fell sharply in the second quarter, dragged down by
competition in a UK grocery market growing at its slowest pace for more than 20
years.
* TESCO - The world's third-largest retailer said Britain's
financial watchdog had started a full investigation into the company in the wake
of an accounting scandal which wiped 3 billion pounds ($4.86 billion) from the
British grocer's stock market value last month.
Shares in the firm fell 0.9 percent to an 11-year low on Tuesday, with the
Financial Times attributing the move to speculation about a possible rights
issue.
* LLOYDS BANKING GROUP - Investors are joining forces to sue
Britain's biggest retail bank Lloyds and five former executives, alleging they
were misled over an ill-fated deal in 2008 they say wiped about 6 billion pounds
($10 billion) off the total value of shares.
* BAE SYSTEMS - BAE Systems on Wednesday announced a private
placement of guaranteed notes worth a total $1.1 billion.
* IGAS, EGDON RESOURCES - Britain's first round of shale
gas licensing in six years is attracting solid interest from investors,
according to business and energy minister Matt Hancock, who says the country has
a duty to use fracking to secure its future energy supply.
* Stocks trading ex-dividend, namely British Land, Intertek Group
and Wm Morrison Supermarkets, will take 0.66 points off the UK
benchmark on Wednesday.
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
* 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
* BridgeStation: view story .134
For more information on Top News visit
topnews.reuters.com
(Reporting By Francesco Canepa, editing by Tricia Wright)