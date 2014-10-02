UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 2

LONDON Oct 2 Britain's FTSE 100 index
is seen opening down 6 to 8 points, or as much as 0.1 percent
* December futures on the index were down 0.3
percent by 0625 GMT.
* The UK blue chip index sank to its lowest closing level in
nearly six months on Wednesday, ending the session down 65.20
points, or 1 percent, at 6,557.52 points, as a new slump in the
shares of supermarket retailers hit the market.
* Later on Thursday, the European Central Bank will unveil a
new asset-buying plan which it hopes will prop up inflation and
revive the economy in the euro zone - Britain's biggest trading
partner.
The ECB plans to buy asset-backed securities - packages of
reparcelled loans - with a view to spurring the market for such
credit and supporting lending to the small- and mid-sized firms
that form the backbone of the euro zone economy.
* GLAXOSMITHKLINE : Both GlaxoSmithKline and NewLink
Genetics are working to boost their capacity to make
Ebola vaccines, with a goal of a "very significant increase in
scale during the first half of 2015", the World Health
Organization said.
* ARM HOLDINGS : Chip designer ARM Holdings said it
was introducing software to make the proliferating number of
Internet-connected devices many consumers surround themselves
with more manageable and secure.
* BHP BILLITON : BHP Billiton agreed
to a two-year contract to buy nickel ore from Poseidon Nickel
Ltd to feed its Nickel West operations in Australia.
The step indicates that BHP plans to keep running the
loss-making division as it looks to sell it.
* VIRGIN MONEY: The British challenger bank founded and
partly owned by entrepreneur Richard Branson said it plans to
raise 150 million pounds (243.20 million US dollar) from a stock
market listing in London.
* TUI TRAVEL : The British tour operator said it would
deliver full-year underlying operating profit growth of at least
9 percent, in line with its target, after selling at
higher-than-average prices over the summer 2014 trading period.
OPHIR ENERGY, BG GROUP : Oil and gas explorer
Ophir Energy said it had discovered gas at the Kamba-1 well in
Tanzania together with its partner BG Group, adding to recent
gas finds in the east African country's offshore waters.
* AFREN : The oil and gas producer said it expected
drilling and production at its Barda Rash field in Kurdistan to
be fully resumed by end-October as the security situation had
improved at the border of Iraqi Kurdistan.
* BALFOUR BEATTY : The infrastructure firm said it
would dispose of its 50 percent stake in a public-private
partnership for 61.5 million pounds.
