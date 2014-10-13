UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Monday, Oct 13

LONDON Oct 13 Britain's FTSE 100 is seen falling at the open on Monday, with December futures on the index down 1.1 percent at 0624 GMT. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed down 1.4 percent at 6,339.97 points on Friday, recording a 2.9 percent loss for the week, the biggest since June 2013.

* TESCO - The beleaguered grocer is set to lose two more board members with the departure of the head of its audit committee and resignation of the company secretary, British newspapers reported on Sunday.

* SMITH & NEPHEW PLC - The healthcare group said on Monday its ulcer therapy did not meet the primary endpoint of a phase-3 study.

* CENTRICA - Britain's Rough gas storage facility began an unplanned injection outage on Friday morning which could last up to two weeks, operator Centrica said in a statement.

* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND - RBS plans to exit its private banking business in India as part of a global decision to sell international operations of its private banking arm Coutts, The Economic Times reported on Monday. (bit.ly/ZmRcHL)

* RIO TINTO - The stock of the mining company could rise as much as 20 percent in the next year, even with its recent rejection of Glencore Plc's takeover approach, Barron's financial newspaper said in its latest edition.

> Other business headlines