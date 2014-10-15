UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 15.

LONDON Oct 15 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
up down by 12 to 14 points, or 0.2 percent lower on Wednesday, according to
financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please
click on
* The UK blue chip index closed up by 0.4 percent, or 26.44 points, at
6,392.68 points on Tuesday.
* SHIRE : AbbVie Inc said it intends to reconsider its
recommendation to its shareholders to vote in favor of the 32 billion pound
($54.7 billion) merger with Shire Plc due to the changing U.S. tax regulations.
* RIO TINTO : The world's No. 2 iron ore miner Rio Tinto
RIO.L said a strong third quarter and productivity gains led to a 12 percent
rise in iron ore production as price volatility persists in the global market.
* BALFOUR BEATTY : - Balfour Beatty Plc will hand over the reins of
the British construction group on Wednesday to the chief executive of defence
research firm Qinetiq Group Plc, Sky News said.
* BARCLAYS : Barclays Plc's auction of its index business, which
includes the widely used Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Index, has hit a snag,
after would-be buyers realized some crucial bond pricing data that does not
belong to the British bank will not be part of the package, two people familiar
with the situation said.
* HSBC : HSBC Bank Oman, Oman's fourth-largest lender by
assets and an affiliate of HSBC Holdings, reported a 9 percent rise in
third-quarter net profit on Wednesday.
* UK TAX REGIME: British Prime Minister David Cameron hinted the inheritance
tax threshold might be raised in April so only the "mega rich" pay taxes on
inherited property, the Telegraph reported on Tuesday, citing his comments at a
charity event.
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
* 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
* BridgeStation: view story .134
For more information on Top News visit
topnews.reuters.com
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Francesco Canepa)