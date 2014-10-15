UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 15.

LONDON Oct 15 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down by 12 to 14 points, or 0.2 percent lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with the FTSE 100 futures down 0.1 percent by 0625 GMT. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed up by 0.4 percent, or 26.44 points, at 6,392.68 points on Tuesday.

* SHIRE : AbbVie Inc said it intends to reconsider its recommendation to its shareholders to vote in favor of the 32 billion pound ($54.7 billion) merger with Shire Plc due to the changing U.S. tax regulations.

Shire said it believed AbbVie should proceed with its $54.7 billion takeover after AbbVie on Tuesday said it could reconsider its support for the deal.

* RIO TINTO : The world's No. 2 iron ore miner Rio Tinto RIO.L said a strong third quarter and productivity gains led to a 12 percent rise in iron ore production as price volatility persists in the global market.

* BG : British gas producer BG Group has poached Statoil's chief executive Helge Lund to head up the company from March next year, the energy firm said on Wednesday.

* BALFOUR BEATTY : Troubled British infrastructure group Balfour Beatty has named Leo Quinn, head of defence firm QinetiQ, as its new chief executive, opting for a boss with a track record in turning businesses around.

* WEIR GROUP : Engineering company Weir announced the acquisition of Trio Engineered Products for $220 million.

* FRESNILLO : Gold and silver mining company Fresnillo posted a dip in production.

* ARBUTHNOT BANKING : Arbuthnot Banking Group said it expected its full-year results to be marginally ahead of forecasts.

* SDL : Software and services solutions group SDL said it remained confident with its full-year forecast.

* BARCLAYS : Barclays Plc's auction of its index business, which includes the widely used Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Index, has hit a snag, after would-be buyers realized some crucial bond pricing data that does not belong to the British bank will not be part of the package, two people familiar with the situation said.

* HSBC : HSBC Bank Oman, Oman's fourth-largest lender by assets and an affiliate of HSBC Holdings, reported a 9 percent rise in third-quarter net profit on Wednesday.

* UK TAX REGIME: British Prime Minister David Cameron hinted the inheritance tax threshold might be raised in April so only the "mega rich" pay taxes on inherited property, the Telegraph reported on Tuesday, citing his comments at a charity event.

