UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 16

BRIEF-Takeda announces FDA accelerated approval of ALUNBRIG
LONDON Oct 16 Britain's FTSE 100 futures contract rose 0.6 percent on Thursday, with European stock markets expected to steady at the open after a sharp sell-off in the previous session. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index fell 2.8 percent to 6,211.64 points on Wednesday, slumping to a 15-month low on concerns about the global economy.
* SHIRE : U.S. pharmaceutical company AbbVie Inc recommended that shareholders vote against its $55 billion takeover of Shire Plc in the wake of a U.S. government move to curb deals designed to cut high taxes.
* BSKYB : Britain's BSkyB, in the process of buying Rupert Murdoch's pay-TV companies in Germany and Italy, reported slightly better than expected first-quarter profits due to a broad demand for its services.
* DIAGEO : Diageo, the world's largest spirits company, reported a 1.5 percent decline in first-quarter organic net sales on Thursday, hurt by ongoing weakness and currency devaluations in a number of emerging markets.
* BHP BILLITON : Mining company BHP Billiton said it planned a stock market listing for the new company that will be created from its demerger plans.
* MAN GROUP : Hedge fund company Man Group Plc said on Thursday that its funds under management (FuM) rose by 25 percent to $72.3 billion in the September quarter.
* POLYMETAL : Russian precious metals miner Polymetal said on Thursday its revenues fell 13 percent in the third quarter of 2014, year-on-year, to $451 million.
* BANK OF ENGLAND: The Bank of England will not seek to react to financial markets' changing expectations about when the central bank will start to raise interest rates, a BoE policymaker said on Wednesday.
* ANGLO AMERICAN : Diamond producer De Beers has signed a three-year wage deal with South Africa's National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), the Anglo American unit said on Wednesday, narrowly avoiding strikes that have plagued the rest of the mining industry.
* WONGA: British payday lender Wonga is hiring another former employee of RSA Insurance Group PLC in an attempt to repair its damaged reputation, Sky News said.
