UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 17

US STOCKS-Wall Street slips as weak GDP data weighs
* Amazon, Apple hit record highs after results beat expectations
LONDON Oct 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 6 to 15 points lower, or down as much as 0.2 percent on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index closed 0.3 percent lower at 6,195.91 points in the previous session.
* Embattled West African iron-ore miner London Mining said on Thursday that its board had decided to place the company into administration.
* Oil got some respite on Friday from a four-month rout, with Brent climbing by almost a dollar to above $86 a barrel after positive U.S. data buoyed global financial markets.
* London copper bounced off six-month lows after the U.S. economy showed signs of strength, but lingering global growth concerns kept a recovery in check as markets await China economic data next week.
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing By Blaise Robinson)
* Amazon, Apple hit record highs after results beat expectations
CARACAS, April 28 Venezuela has promoted Jose Pereira to interim president of Citgo, the U.S. refining and marketing unit of the nation's state oil company PDVSA, the government said in its Official Gazette on Friday.
* Kellogg Company declares regular dividend of $0.52 per share and announces plans for 4% dividend increase