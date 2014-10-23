UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 23

LONDON Oct 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down by 38-40 points, or 0.6 percent lower, on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index finished 0.4 percent higher at 6,339.73 points on Wednesday.

* TESCO : Dave Lewis, the new boss of crisis-hit British grocer Tesco Plc, will face his first public test on Thursday when he reveals the damage caused by a financial scandal on a business already losing popularity with shoppers. The Daily Telegraph also reported that Tesco was considering a 10 billion pound ($16.1 billion) float of its Asian business.

* LLOYDS : Lloyds Banking Group will next week announce plans to cut 9,000 jobs over the next three years, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

A committee of lawmakers also said on Wednesday that Lloyds' aborted attempt to sell hundreds of branches to the Co-operative Bank was not influenced by politicians.

* EBOLA: Europe is to plough 200 million euros ($250 million) into the development of Ebola vaccines, as well as drugs and diagnostic tests, according to two people with direct knowledge of the situation.

* UK CAR INDUSTRY: - British car production fell by nearly 3 percent year-on-year in September as plants prepared for new models, an industry body said on Thursday, but output in 2014 is still on course to hit its highest level in six years.

* UK CONSUMER CONFIDENCE: Consumer confidence in Britain took its biggest tumble in four years this month as workers in low-paid sectors worry about losing their jobs in an economic slowdown, a survey published on Thursday showed.

