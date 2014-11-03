UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Monday Nov 3

EDINBURGH Nov 3 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen
opening down 1 to 8 points, or 0.1 percent lower on Monday, according to
* The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed up by 1.3 percent at 6,546.47 points
on Friday, marking a four-day winning run and extending a rebound from 15-month
lows earlier in October.
* TESCO - Grocer Tesco is in the early stages of examining a
potential float of Tesco bank, which could raise between 500 million and 1
billion pounds ($800 million-1.6 billion), the Sunday Telegraph reported.
* ANGLO AMERICAN - Mick Davis, the former boss of miner Xstrata
, has made an offer for Anglo American assets including copper
mines in Chile, Brazilian nickel mines and some coal operations, the Sunday
Times reported without citing sources.
* DIAGEO PLC - Diageo is nearing a deal with Jose Cuervo that would
give the British liquor company full ownership of Don Julio tequila in exchange
for its Bushmills whiskey label, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday,
citing people familiar with the matter.
