UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Monday Nov 3

(Adds futures, company news)

EDINBURGH Nov 3 Britain's FTSE 100 index is set to open slightly higher on Monday, with futures rising 0.2 percent ahead of the case market open. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed up by 1.3 percent at 6,546.47 points on Friday, marking a four-day winning run and extending a rebound from 15-month lows earlier in October.

* TESCO - Grocer Tesco is in the early stages of examining a potential float of Tesco bank, which could raise between 500 million and 1 billion pounds ($800 million-1.6 billion), the Sunday Telegraph reported.

* ANGLO AMERICAN - Mick Davis, the former boss of miner Xstrata , has made an offer for Anglo American assets including copper mines in Chile, Brazilian nickel mines and some coal operations, the Sunday Times reported without citing sources.

* DIAGEO PLC - Diageo said on Monday it had agreed to take full control of Tequila Don Julio through a deal with Jose Cuervo that would also see the British drinks group sell its Bushmills whiskey label.

* ASTRAZENECA - A new two-in-one diabetes pill from AstraZeneca has been approved by U.S. regulators, the British drugmaker said on Thursday.

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Blaise Robinson)