UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 4

LONDON Nov 4 Britain's FTSE 100 futures contract edged down by 0.2 percent on Tuesday, with commodity stocks in focus as iron prices dropped to close to their weakest level since 2009 while Brent crude oil prices also fell.

* The UK blue chip index closed down by 0.9 percent at 6,487.97 points on Monday.

* LEGAL & GENERAL : Insurer Legal & General saw a rise in net cash generation in the first nine months of 2014, helped by sales of bulk annuities.

* ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS : Associated British Foods posted a 6 percent rise in full year earnings, with strong performances from the group's Primark discount fashion chain and grocery division offseting the adverse impact of lower sugar prices.

* IMPERIAL TOBACCO : Imperial Tobacco Group reported declines in full-year revenue and profit on Tuesday, hurt by currency exchange rates and a reduction of inventories in several markets.

* GLENCORE : Glencore posted a 8 percent increase in copper output in the first nine months of the year thanks to strong production from its African operations and said its trading arm performed in line with its expectations.

* ASTRAZENECA : AstraZeneca has agreed to buy Definiens, a private company that has developed a way of unlocking information from cancer tissue samples, for an initial $150 million.

* GREENE KING /SPIRIT PUB : Greene King said it had reached an agreement to buy rival pub operator Spirit Pub.

* WEIR : Engineering firm Weir Group Plc said orders in the third quarter rose 14 percent on a constant currency basis, helped by strength in its oil and gas business.

* PERSIMMON : Britain's biggest housebuilder by market cap Persimmon said on Tuesday its operating profits would rise in the second half of the year, boosted by improving margins and strong consumer confidence.

* BALFOUR BEATTY : Infrastructure company Balfour Beatty said chief financial officer Duncan Macgrath would leave the business in 2015.

* WILLIAM HILL : Leading British bookmaker William Hill said on Monday its Manila service centre would be investigated due to allegations relating to illegal gambling activities in the Philippines.

* VIRGIN MONEY: UK lender Virgin Money is seeking to go ahead with its postponed London stock market listing amid firmer market conditions by the end of next week, two sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.

* UNITED BISCUITS: Turkey's largest food group Yildiz Holding has bought UK-based cookies and snacks maker United Biscuits, in a deal it said made it the world's third-biggest biscuit maker and would help it expand into new markets.

* IRON ORE PRICES: Iron ore dropped to near its weakest level since 2009 and looks poised for further losses as a supply glut kept the pressure on the commodity that has fallen 42 percent this year.

* COPPER: London copper held its ground on Tuesday after global factory growth showed a surprise uptick and manufacturing activity accelerated in the United States, but modest prospects in China and Europe kept prices back from further gains.

* UK POLITICS: Liberal Democrat Norman Baker has resigned as Home Office minister after a struggle with his boss, Home Secretary Theresa May, The Independent reported.

