UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Thursday Nov 6

EDINBURGH Nov 6 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen
opening down 17 to 18 points, or 0.3 percent lower on Thursday, according to
* The FTSE 100 index closed up 1.3 percent at 6,514.81 points on Wednesday,
boosted by reassuring corporate reports.
* Several UK companies go ex-dividend on Thursday, with Barclays,
BP, GlaxoSmithKline, Unilever and Bunzl all
trading without entitlement to their latest dividend payout and shaving 10.1
points off the index.
* J. SAINSBURY - British supermarket operator J Sainsbury Plc's
answer to discounters Aldi and Lidl was unveiled on Thursday, with the opening
of its first Netto-branded store in northern England tasked to win over thrifty
shoppers.
* GLAXOSMITHKLINE - A new hepatitis C vaccine from GlaxoSmithKline
based on the same technology as an experimental Ebola shot being fast-tracked
through human trials has shown promise in early clinical tests, prompting strong
and broad immune responses.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
COCA COLA HBC AG Q3
CRODA INTERNATIONAL PLC Q3 TRADE
EASYJET PLC TRAFFIC
WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS PLC TRADING
RANDGOLD RESOURCES LTD Q3
RSA INSURANCE GROUP PLC Q3 TRADE
SABMILLER PLC TRADING
SCHRODERS PLC Q3 TRADE
Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta