UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Thursday Nov 6

EDINBURGH Nov 6 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 17 to 18 points, or 0.3 percent lower on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The FTSE 100 index closed up 1.3 percent at 6,514.81 points on Wednesday, boosted by reassuring corporate reports.

* Several UK companies go ex-dividend on Thursday, with Barclays, BP, GlaxoSmithKline, Unilever and Bunzl all trading without entitlement to their latest dividend payout and shaving 10.1 points off the index.

* J. SAINSBURY - British supermarket operator J Sainsbury Plc's answer to discounters Aldi and Lidl was unveiled on Thursday, with the opening of its first Netto-branded store in northern England tasked to win over thrifty shoppers.

* GLAXOSMITHKLINE - A new hepatitis C vaccine from GlaxoSmithKline based on the same technology as an experimental Ebola shot being fast-tracked through human trials has shown promise in early clinical tests, prompting strong and broad immune responses.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

COCA COLA HBC AG Q3

CRODA INTERNATIONAL PLC Q3 TRADE

EASYJET PLC TRAFFIC

WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS PLC TRADING

RANDGOLD RESOURCES LTD Q3

RSA INSURANCE GROUP PLC Q3 TRADE

SABMILLER PLC TRADING

SCHRODERS PLC Q3 TRADE

