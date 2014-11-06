UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Thursday Nov 6

(Adds company news, futures)
EDINBURGH Nov 6 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen
opening flat to lower on Thursday, financial bookmakers calling the index down
0.3 percent but futures steady ahead of the cash market open. For more
* The FTSE 100 index closed up 1.3 percent at 6,514.81 points on Wednesday,
boosted by reassuring corporate reports.
* Several UK companies go ex-dividend on Thursday, with Barclays,
BP, GlaxoSmithKline, Unilever and Bunzl all
trading without entitlement to their latest dividend payout and shaving 10.1
points off the index.
* TATE & LYLE - Tate & Lyle reported sharply lower profit and sales
for the first half of its fiscal year on Thursday, hurt by supply chain
disruptions and increased competition in the market for its Splenda sweetener.
* ASTRAZENECA - AstraZeneca raised its 2014 sales forecast for the
second quarter in a row on Thursday, as the delayed arrival of Nexium generics
in the United States kept cash flowing from the heartburn and ulcer pill.
* J. SAINSBURY - British supermarket operator J Sainsbury Plc's
answer to discounters Aldi and Lidl was unveiled on Thursday, with the opening
of its first Netto-branded store in northern England tasked to win over thrifty
shoppers.
* GLAXOSMITHKLINE - A new hepatitis C vaccine from GlaxoSmithKline
based on the same technology as an experimental Ebola shot being fast-tracked
through human trials has shown promise in early clinical tests, prompting strong
and broad immune responses.
* WM MORRISONS - Morrisons MRW.L, Britain's No. 4 grocer, posted
another big fall in quarterly underlying sales, as it continued to be hurt by
its move to cut prices to counter a loss of market share to the discounters and
by a weak overall food market.
* BANKS - Britain's competition watchdog launched a full investigation into
banking services for small business customers and personal accounts on Thursday
that could see big banks forced to sell branches or face other remedial
measures.
* SCHRODERS - Money manager Schroders Plc said on Thursday that its
profit before tax and exceptional items was up 16 percent to 404.4 million
pounds ($646.55 million) in the nine months to end of September.
* AVOCET MINING - Avocet Mining Plc cut its full-year production
forecast for the second time and said third-quarter gold output fell 30 percent
as it processed low-grade ore at its Inata mine in Burkina Faso.
(Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)