UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov. 10

LONDON Nov 10 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 13 to 21 points higher, or up as much as 0.3 percent, on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* Futures for the index were down 0.1 percent at 0742 GMT.

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.3 percent higher at 6,567.24 points on Friday.

* CAIRN ENERGY - Oil explorer Cairn Energy has made a second oil discovery off the coast of Senegal which bears similar characteristics as a nearby oil find the British-based company made last month.

* British regulators investigating allegations of collusion and manipulation in the foreign exchange market could fine a group of six banks as early as next Wednesday, people familiar with the matter said.

* RIO TINTO - The global miner, which gets 92 percent of its revenue from iron ore, is unfazed by the drop in ore prices and sticking to plans to raise output, chief executive Sam Walsh told Reuters in an interview.

* LLOYDS BANKING GROUP - More than 5,000 investors have decided to join a class-action lawsuit against Lloyds, claiming that the ill-fated takeover of HBOS in 2008 made them lose 400 million pounds (635.44 million US dollar), the Financial Times reported.

* LONMIN - South Africa's Lonmin LMI.L met analysts' forecasts with a $326 million annual pre-tax loss on Monday hurt by a five-month mining strike but said a review it recently concluded highlighted opportunities to improve its performance.

* HAMMERSON - The company said its UK shopping centre sales were up 2.6 percent year-to-date.

* SERCO - The company is to raise up to 550 million pounds ($874.5 million) through a rights issue after cutting its profit forecast for this year and next, and writing down the value of its business by 1.5 billion pounds.

* CARILLION - Britain's highways agency has appointed support services company Carillion as one of the contractors to help to deliver the largest ever upgrade of its road network.

* Brent crude rose towards $84 a barrel on Monday, climbing for a second straight session amid heightened military activity in Ukraine and as chaos in Libya again threatened disruptions to the country's oil output and exports.

* London copper edged up to its highest in nearly a week on Monday as the dollar dropped, while signs of resilience in China's trade data also revived sentiment towards the metal.

* China's October trade data showed more resilience than some had expected even as annual growth in the country's exports and imports slowed.

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134