UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov. 11

LONDON Nov 11 Britain's FTSE 100 index is expected to
open 4 to 9 points higher, or as much as 0.1 percent, on Tuesday, according to
* Futures for the index were up 0.3 percent by 0742 GMT.
* The FTSE 100 closed 0.7 percent higher at 6,611.25 points in the previous
session.
* VODAFONE - The world's second-biggest mobile operator nudged its
forecasts for core earnings higher after reporting a sharp improvement in its
main quarterly revenue measurement as demand for mobile services improved in its
big European markets.
* BP - The oil major has failed to persuade a federal judge to oust
the administrator overseeing payouts to businesses and individuals claiming
damages arising from the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill.
* LAND SECURITIES GROUP - The company said its first half revenue
profit was up 8.6 percent.
* FRIENDS LIFE GROUP - The company posted a decline in quarterly
value of new business.
* British retail spending recovered modestly last month after falling
sharply in September, helped by consumers splashing out on big-ticket items like
furniture, an industry survey showed on Tuesday.
* J SAINSBURY'S - The grocer's appeal against arch rival Tesco
PLC's "Price Promise" advertising campaign has been dismissed by
Britain's High Court.
* Brent crude traded around $82 a barrel on Tuesday, just above a four-year
low hit last week, with a firm dollar and robust production from U.S. shale oil
fields offsetting a drop in output in Libya.
* London zinc prices edged higher on Tuesday as supply concerns resurfaced
following a strike at a Peruvian mine, while London copper was little changed
after a near 1 percent drop in the previous session.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Francesco Canepa)