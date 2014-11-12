UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov. 12

LONDON Nov 12 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
down by 1-9 points, or as much as 0.1 percent lower, on Wednesday, according to
* The UK blue chip index closed up by 0.2 percent at 6,627.40 points on
Tuesday, marking its highest closing level since late September.
BANKS: Britain fined five major banks including UBS and Citigroup
1.1 billion pounds ($1.75 billion) for failings in currency trading in a
landmark settlement after a scandal that has roiled the world's largest market.
HSBC, Royal Bank of Scotland and JP Morgan also settled
UK allegations of failures after a year-long probe that has put the largely
unregulated $5 trillion-a-day market on a tighter leash with dozens of dealers
suspended or fired.
U.S. regulator the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) fined five
banks more than $1.4 billion for the attempted manipulation of foreign exchange
rates. The CFTC said it had imposed penalties of $310 million on both Citibank
and JPMorgan, $290 million each on Royal Bank of Scotland
and UBS and $275 million on HSBC.
BHP BILLITON : BHP Billiton is redoubling its efforts to secure
supplies to feed its Australian Nickel West division, industry sources said,
after it rejected offers to sell the business.
OPEC:
A subtle shift may be taking place within OPEC as it heads into its most
important meeting in years, according to delegates with the producer group, as
the discussion over whether it needs to cut output to defend oil revenues
quietly intensifies.
Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Blaise Robinson