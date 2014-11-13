UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Thursday, November 13

(Adds futures, further company news)
EDINBURGH Nov 13 Britain's FTSE 100 index is set to
open higher on Thursday, with futures on the index up 0.5 percent ahead
of the cash market open. For more on the factors affecting European stocks,
please click on
* The UK blue chip index down 0.3 percent at 6,611.04 points, hit by
disappointing earnings reports and fines on banks for to settle allegations of
foreign exchange malpractice.
* LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE GROUP - The London Stock Exchange reported
an 18-percent rise in first-half revenue on Thursday and growth across all of
its businesses.
* ITV - British broadcaster ITV said it was confident of delivering
double-digit profit growth this year, reflecting a 5 percent rise in ad revenue,
significantly ahead of the market.
* ASTRAZENECA - The pharmaceutical firm is developing an antibody
treatment to rapidly reverse the blood-thinning effects of its heart drug
Brilinta in rare emergency situations, such as urgent surgery or in the event of
major bleeding.
* SABMILLER - Brewing giant SABMiller on Thursday reported a slight
rise in first-half earnings, which were held back by the impact of a strong U.S.
dollar.
* ROLLS ROYCE - British engineering company Rolls-Royce said there
was no change to its guidance for 2014 and 2015, giving some reassurance there
had been no further deterioration in the three weeks since it issued a shock
profit warning.
* B SKY B - British Sky Broadcasting, Rupert Murdoch's pioneering
pay-TV company that transformed the country's entertainment market, is to drop
the British from its name to reflect its expansion into Europe.
* SERCO - Private equity firm Carlyle Group LP is one of the
firms interested in buying a set of businesses being put up for sale by Serco
Group Plc, a British outsourcing firm, Sky News reported.
* EX-DIVS - Royal Dutch Shell , Marks & Spencer and
B Sky B all trade without entitlement to their latest dividend payout on
Thursday, knocking 8 points off of the FTSE 100.
* UTV MEDIA PLC - The northern Irish radio and television
broadcaster reported a 9 percent rise in revenue for the nine months,
underpinned mainly by improving economic conditions in the UK and Ireland.
* 3I GROUP - British private equity company 3i Group said on
Thursday it had a solid first-half portfolio performance, making a return of 234
million pounds ($369.1 million), up from 175 million pounds last year.
* VEDANTA RESOURCES PLC - The commodities group reported a 5 percent
fall in first-half core earnings due to lower production and higher costs at its
oil and gas and Zambian copper businesses.
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
* 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
* BridgeStation: view story .134
For more information on Top News visit
topnews.reuters.com
(Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Francesco Canepa)