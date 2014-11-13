UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Thursday, November 13

(Adds futures, further company news)

EDINBURGH Nov 13 Britain's FTSE 100 index is set to open higher on Thursday, with futures on the index up 0.5 percent ahead of the cash market open. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index down 0.3 percent at 6,611.04 points, hit by disappointing earnings reports and fines on banks for to settle allegations of foreign exchange malpractice.

* LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE GROUP - The London Stock Exchange reported an 18-percent rise in first-half revenue on Thursday and growth across all of its businesses.

* ITV - British broadcaster ITV said it was confident of delivering double-digit profit growth this year, reflecting a 5 percent rise in ad revenue, significantly ahead of the market.

* ASTRAZENECA - The pharmaceutical firm is developing an antibody treatment to rapidly reverse the blood-thinning effects of its heart drug Brilinta in rare emergency situations, such as urgent surgery or in the event of major bleeding.

* SABMILLER - Brewing giant SABMiller on Thursday reported a slight rise in first-half earnings, which were held back by the impact of a strong U.S. dollar.

* ROLLS ROYCE - British engineering company Rolls-Royce said there was no change to its guidance for 2014 and 2015, giving some reassurance there had been no further deterioration in the three weeks since it issued a shock profit warning.

* B SKY B - British Sky Broadcasting, Rupert Murdoch's pioneering pay-TV company that transformed the country's entertainment market, is to drop the British from its name to reflect its expansion into Europe.

* SERCO - Private equity firm Carlyle Group LP is one of the firms interested in buying a set of businesses being put up for sale by Serco Group Plc, a British outsourcing firm, Sky News reported.

* EX-DIVS - Royal Dutch Shell , Marks & Spencer and B Sky B all trade without entitlement to their latest dividend payout on Thursday, knocking 8 points off of the FTSE 100.

* UTV MEDIA PLC - The northern Irish radio and television broadcaster reported a 9 percent rise in revenue for the nine months, underpinned mainly by improving economic conditions in the UK and Ireland.

* 3I GROUP - British private equity company 3i Group said on Thursday it had a solid first-half portfolio performance, making a return of 234 million pounds ($369.1 million), up from 175 million pounds last year.

* VEDANTA RESOURCES PLC - The commodities group reported a 5 percent fall in first-half core earnings due to lower production and higher costs at its oil and gas and Zambian copper businesses.

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Francesco Canepa)