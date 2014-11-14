UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov. 14

LONDON Nov 14 Britain's FTSE 100 index headed for a steady open on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* Futures for the index were 0.1 percent higher by 0734 GMT.

* The UK blue chip index closed up 0.4 percent at 6,635.45 points on Thursday.

* GLAXOSMITHKLINE - Apollo Global Management is planning to bid for all GlaxoSmithKline's mature drugs, joining an auction expected to value the business at more than $3 billion, according to four people familiar with the process.

* GLENCORE - The world's largest exporter of thermal coal plans to shut its Australian mines for three weeks to help attack a crippling global supply glut that has pushed prices to 5-1/2 year lows.

* IMI - The British engineering company said it would acquire Bopp & Reuther Holding GmbH for an enterprise value of 152.6 million euros (about $190 million) to strengthen its power sector offering in emerging markets.

* AGGREKO - The company said trading since its interim results in August had been in line with its expectations and underlying group revenue in the third quarter was 6 percent ahead of the same period last year.

* BP - A U.S. judge weighing how much BP should be punished for the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill on Thursday refused to overturn his own finding that the oil company's conduct was "grossly negligent."

* J SAINSBURY - The company launched an offering of c. 400 million pounds convertible bonds due 2019 and the proceeds will be used to refinance sainsbury's 190 million pounds convertible bonds redeemed in July 2014.

* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND - The bank's securities unit will now exit its U.S. mortgage trading business after originally planning to shrink it by two-thirds.

* BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO - The company has been fined by HM Revenue & Customs for oversupplying cigarettes into Belgium which can be smuggled back into the UK, the Times reported.

* LLOYDS BANKING GROUP - The bank is shedding 1,250 jobs as it cuts costs and changes the way it sells insurance products in its branches, the Guardian reported.

* BT - The company is planning to scrap its Wholesale unit and fold the multi-billion-pound business into Openreach, the monopoly division that controls Britain's national telecoms infrastructure, the Telegraph reported.

* HOME RETAIL GROUP - Discount retailer B&M is in talks with Home Retail Group, Britain's biggest household goods retailer, to buy dozens of its Homebase do-it-yourself (DIY) stores, Sky News reported on Thursday.

* BAE SYSTEMS - The U.S. unit of Britain's BAE Systems on Thursday filed suit in a U.S. federal court to block South Korea's demand that the company pay $43.26 million to Seoul for costs incurred in a now-canceled program to upgrade F-16 fighter jets.

* VIRGIN MONEY - Toscafund, an investment manager that has a large stake in rival bank Aldermore, is among a group of blue-chip backers that bought shares in Virgin Money ahead of its initial public offering in London on Thursday, Sky News reported.

