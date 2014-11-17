UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Monday, Nov 17

LONDON Nov 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 24 to 33 points lower, or down as much as 0.5 percent, on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.3 percent higher at 6,654.37 points.

* Japan's economy unexpectedly slipped into recession in the third quarter, setting the stage for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to delay an unpopular sales tax hike and call a snap election half-way through his term.

* British Prime Minister David Cameron said on Sunday that Europe and the United States had sent a clear message to Russian President Vladimir Putin that his country will be isolated from the world community if the crisis in Ukraine is not resolved.

* RECKITT BENCKISER - The British consumer goods giant said on Monday a shareholder meeting to approve the demerger of its pharmaceuticals unit would be held on Dec. 11.

* SPORTS DIRECT - Britain's opposition Labour leader Ed Miliband criticised retailer Sports Direct on Saturday over its policy of hiring most staff on "zero hours" contracts, saying it was a "bad place to work", the

* TALKTALK - British broadband providers Talktalk Telecom Group said on Monday it had signed an agreement to use Telefonica UK's TEF.MC mobile network to provide 2G, 3G and 4G services to its customers.

* SERCO - Chairman Alastair Lyons said on Monday he intended to quit to take responsibility for the debacle at the British outsourcing firm which has led the group to repeatedly downgrade profit forecasts.

* MITIE - British outsourcer posted a 3 percent rise in pretax profits in the first half of the year, after it secured 8.5 billion pounds ($13 billion) worth of contracts and expanded its bid pipeline.

* MAJESTIC WINE PLC - The British wine warehouse chain posted a 10.5 percent fall in first-half profit, hurt by higher investment costs and weaker demand for the Bordeaux 2013 vintage.

