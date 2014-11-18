UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday November 18

(Adds company news, futures)

EDINBURGH Nov 18 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 8 to 11 points, or 0.2 percent higher on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The FTSE 100 index ended 0.3 percent higher at 6,671.97 points, supported after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said unconventional monetary policy measures could include buying sovereign bonds.

* ASTRAZENECA - The British pharmaceutical, determined to show it has a strong independent future after seeing off a $118 billion bid from Pfizer in May, said it had made good progress in developing a pipeline of new drugs.

* EASYJET - British low-cost airline easyJet reported a 21.5 percent jump in annual profit, in line with its expectations, prompting it to raise its dividend as it guided that forward bookings were slightly ahead for the winter season.

* BALFOUR BEATTY - Troubled British infrastructure group Balfour Beatty said it had made progress towards addressing the management issues around its UK construction business, as it reaffirmed its profit outlook for the full year.

* MARKS & SPENCER - British retailer Marks & Spencer poached John Lewis' chief financial officer Helen Weir to be its new head of finance late on Monday.

* SALAMANDER ENERGY - A consortium led by Spain's Compania Espanola de Petroleos (CEPSA) said on Monday it was withdrawing from the bidding to acquire oil firm Salamander Energy, reducing the competition for rival suitor Ophir.

* QUINDELL - Rob Terry will step down as chairman of British IT outsourcer and consultancy firm Quindell PLC, Sky News reported on Monday.

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Blaise Robinson)