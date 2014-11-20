UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov. 20

LONDON Nov 20 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
7 to 9 points lower, or as much as 0.1 percent down, on Thursday, according to
* The UK blue chip index closed 0.2 percent lower at 6,696.60 points in the
previous session.
* Growth in China's immense factory sector stalled in November, with output
contracting for the first time in six months, a private survey showed, adding to
signs that the world's second-largest economy may still be losing traction.
* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP - The bank was fined 56 million
pounds ($88 million) by Britain's financial regulators for a system crash in
2012 that left millions of customers unable to make or receive payments.
* CENTRICA - Britain's largest energy supplier said it expects
full-year adjusted earnings per share to be lower than expected at 19-20 pence
after mild weather hit energy demand and nuclear plants which it partly owns
have been offline.
* BABCOCK INTERNATIONAL GROUP - British engineering and support
services firm Babcock reaffirmed its full-year profit outlook and raised its
dividend after it posted a 32 percent rise in underlying first half pretax
profit on Thursday.
* JOHNSON MATTHEY - Catalysts maker Johnson Matthey posted on
Thursday a small increase in half-year profits thanks to strong autocatalysts
sales and lifted its profit forecast for the year.
* EX-DIVIDENDS - FTSE 100 companies going ex-dividend on Thursday include
Carnival, National Grid, Sainsbury(J) and Vodafone Group
. The effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would
take between 8.20 and 8.80 points off the index.
* BHP BILLITON - The global miner is confident of at least
maintaining its dividend even at current weak commodity prices, shrugging off an
iron ore price slide triggered by increased output by BHP and other mega
producers.
* BHP Billiton said on Thursday it plans to hold a shareholder vote in May
2015 on its plan to spin off its aluminium, coal, manganese and silver assets
into a separate company.
* Brent crude held above $78 a barrel as the market waited for news on
possible cuts in oil output ahead of next week's OPEC meeting.
* VODAFONE - The company would be open to selling off more non-core
assets such as its interests in Australia, Hungary and the Czech Republic if it
received the right offer, Chief Executive Vittorio Colao said on Wednesday.
* London nickel hit a five-week high on Thursday on expectations of a
shortage of ore in China, as stainless steel makers run down their raw material
stockpiles following an Indonesian ban on ore exports.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Alistair Smout)