UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Wednesday November 26

LONDON Nov 26 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
up 15 to 16 points, or 0.2 percent higher on Wednesday, according to financial
For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed 1.35 points higher, or flat in
percentage terms, at 6,731.14 points. The index reached a two-month high last
week.
* BANKS - Bad behaviour that has cost British banks 38.5 billion pounds ($60
billion) in fines and compensation over the past 15 years will take a generation
to fix, an independent think tank said on Tuesday.
Separately, HSBC was implicated in a report filed on Tuesday which
the plaintiff's law firm called the first nationwide class action over alleged
price-fixing of the metals.
* INSURERS - Billions of pounds in savings that retiring British workers
would have swapped for an income for life are up for grabs after recent rule
changes - and fund managers are battling insurers for a slice of it.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
Telford Homes Interim 2014 Earnings
Hogg Robinson Interim 2014/2015 Earnings
United Utilities Group Half Year 2014 Earnings
Compass Group PLC Full Year 2014 Earnings
Findel PLC Half Year 2014 Earnings
Britvic PLC Full Year 2014 Earnings
IGas Energy PLC Half Year 2014-2015 Earnings
Londonmetric Property Half Year 2014 Earnings
Daily Mail Full Year 2014 Earnings
Wolseley Q1 2015 Interim Management Statement
Thomas Cook Group PLC Full Year 2013/2014 Earnings
(Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Francesco Canepa)