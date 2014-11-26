UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Wednesday November 26

(Updates company news)
LONDON Nov 26 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
up 15 to 16 points, or 0.2 percent higher on Wednesday, according to financial
bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed 1.35 points higher, or flat in
percentage terms, at 6,731.14 points. The index reached a two-month high last
week.
* BT - Deutsche Telekom said it and France's Orange
had entered into preliminary discussions with Britain's BT Group over
the Franco-German mobile telecoms joint venture EE Ltd.
* WOLSELEY - The British plumbing supplies group posted a 13 percent
rise in underlying trading profit in the first quarter of its financial year,
lifted by stronger trading in its U.S., UK and the Nordic regions.
* COMPASS GROUP - Britain's Compass Group, the world's biggest
catering firm, posted a 5.4 percent rise in full-year pretax profits on strong
demand in its North American and emerging markets divisions.
* UNITED UTILITIES - The utility firm reported a pretax profit of 221
million pounds.
* THOMAS COOK - British holiday company Thomas Cook said its chief
executive Harriet Green was stepping down, two years after leading a turnaround
of the group. The company reported results broadly in line with expectations,
although it warned that growth would moderate next year.
* BRTIVIC - The British soft drinks group posted a nearly 18
percent rise in full-year operating profit, ahead of its own expectations,
helped by higher revenue and cost-savings.
* DAILY MAIL AND GENERAL TRUST - The publisher of the Daily Mail
tabloid and Mail Online website reported full-year results slightly ahead of
forecasts on Wednesday and said it was well positioned to deliver long-term
growth.
* BANKS - Bad behaviour that has cost British banks 38.5 billion pounds ($60
billion) in fines and compensation over the past 15 years will take a generation
to fix, an independent think tank said on Tuesday.
Separately, HSBC was implicated in a report filed on Tuesday which
the plaintiff's law firm called the first nationwide class action over alleged
price-fixing of the metals.
* INSURERS - Billions of pounds in savings that retiring British workers
would have swapped for an income for life are up for grabs after recent rule
changes - and fund managers are battling insurers for a slice of it.
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
* 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
* BridgeStation: view story .134
For more information on Top News visit
topnews.reuters.com
(Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Francesco Canepa)