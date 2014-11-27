UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov. 27

LONDON Nov 27 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
6 to 9 points higher, or as much as 0.1 percent, on Thursday, according to
* The UK blue chip index closed 1.97 points lower, or flat in percentage
terms, at 6,729.17 points in the previous session.
* RIO TINTO - Global miner Rio Tinto said it approved the
development of a fourth pipe at its Diavik diamond mine in Canada's Northwest
Territories.
* Two thirds of Britain's smaller companies are aiming to pay off their debt
and not borrow more, according to a survey published on Thursday.
* Brent crude fell to a four-year low under $76.30 a barrel on Thursday as
it became increasingly unlikely that OPEC would cut output in support of prices
during a meeting in Austria.
* London copper edged up on Thursday from a three-week low hit in the
previous session as a softer dollar offset concerns over demand growth in top
consumer China.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
Full Year 2014 Shaftesbury PLC Earnings
