UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov. 27

LONDON Nov 27 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 6 to 9 points higher, or as much as 0.1 percent, on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers.

* The UK blue chip index closed 1.97 points lower, or flat in percentage terms, at 6,729.17 points in the previous session.

* RIO TINTO - Global miner Rio Tinto said it approved the development of a fourth pipe at its Diavik diamond mine in Canada's Northwest Territories.

* Two thirds of Britain's smaller companies are aiming to pay off their debt and not borrow more, according to a survey published on Thursday.

* Brent crude fell to a four-year low under $76.30 a barrel on Thursday as it became increasingly unlikely that OPEC would cut output in support of prices during a meeting in Austria.

* London copper edged up on Thursday from a three-week low hit in the previous session as a softer dollar offset concerns over demand growth in top consumer China.

