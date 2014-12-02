UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 2

(Adds further company news)
LONDON Dec 2 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
up by 4-9 points, or 0.1 percent higher, on Tuesday, according to financial
bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index closed down 1 percent at 6,656.37 points on Monday
after falling as low as 6,637.39, the lowest since Nov. 17. It is down just over
1 percent this year.
* SKY - Sky has hired investment bank Lazard to evaluate options
for taking part in the wider consolidation in the UK telecommunications sector,
the Financial Times reported on Tuesday. Sky has hired advisers to identify
potential deals as talks between its rival BT Group Plc and mobile
operators EE and O2 began. (on.ft.com/15MWErq)
* TESCO - The British grocer, reeling from an accounting scandal,
has announced a new management structure that will see new group chief executive
Dave Lewis take over the day to day leadership of its main UK operation on a
temporary basis.
* AVIVA, FRIENDS LIFE - The boards of Aviva and Friends Life
have reached an agreed on the terms of a recommended all-share acquisition of
Friends Life by Aviva, the companies said on Tuesday. Holders of Friends Life
shares will receive 0.74 new Aviva shares for each Friends Life share they hold.
* ROYAL MAIL - Postal regulator Ofcom on Tuesday said it would not
review rules for end-to-end delivery competition in Britain, dealing a blow to
Royal Mail which has complained rival offers will undermine its ability to
deliver a nationwide service.
* CENTRICA - Centrica's Ivory exploration well in the Norwegian Sea
encountered a gas layer but it was not yet possible to determine if the
discovery is economically recoverable, Rocksource and Atlantic Petroleum,
partners in the find said on Tuesday.
* GENEL ENERGY - Genel Energy, one of the main oil producers in
Iraqi Kurdistan, said on Tuesday that the partners of the Taq Taq oil field had
received an initial payment of $30 million from the Kurdistan Regional
Government (KRG) for oil exports.
* ENERGY COMPANIES - The Bank of England is to conduct an enquiry into the
risk of fossil fuel companies causing a major economic crash if future climate
change rules render their coal, oil and gas assets worthless, The Guardian
reported on Tuesday. (bit.ly/1rPdikl)
* FASTJET - The company said on Tuesday it does not currently
pre-purchase or 'hedge' future fuel price, pays current market rates for fuel
and is therefore realising substantial benefits from reduction in cost of crude
oil.
* MINERS - Brazil's Vale is considering listing part of its
global base metals business, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on
Monday, as the miner looks to fund capital projects amid a collapse in iron ore
prices.
* VODAFONE - Vodafone could overcome stringent German competition
rules to complete an 80 billion pounds-plus takeover of Liberty Global
, the cable group that owns Virgin Media, The Telegraph reported on
Tuesday. (bit.ly/1ybaWxA)
