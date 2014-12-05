UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec. 5

LONDON Dec 5 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
18 to 26 points higher, or as much as 0.4 percent on Friday, according to
financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please
click on
* The UK blue chip index closed down 0.6 percent, or 37.26 points, at
6,679.37 points in the previous session.
* British firms hired permanent employees at the slowest rate in 18 months
in November, although starting salaries rose faster due to staff shortages in
many sectors, a survey showed on Friday.
* BALFOUR BEATTY - British infrastructure group Balfour Beatty said
it had rejected a 1 billion pound ($1.6 billion) offer from John Laing
Infrastructure Fund for its public-private partnership assets.
* BERKELEY - London-focused housebuilder Berkeley said its
half-year pre-tax profit rose by 80 percent to 305 million pounds due to strong
demand in the capital, with the firm expecting to meet full-year market
expectations.
* GLAXOSMITHKLINE - The drugmaker said on Thursday it had decided
not to sell a portfolio of older drugs marketed in North America and Europe
after considering offers from potential buyers.
* ICAP - The world's largest interdealer broker said late on
Thursday it would combine its foreign exchange trading platform EBS and
fixed-income trading platform BrokerTec.
* U.S. employment growth likely accelerated a bit in November. Nonfarm
payrolls probably increased by 230,000 jobs last month after rising by 214,000
in October, according to a Reuters survey of economists.
* London nickel prices struck their highest in more than two months on
Friday and were set to notch up a weekly gain of nearly 6 percent, as the price
of ore in China rose on dwindling supply.
* Brent crude extended losses below $70 a barrel on Friday and was set for a
second weekly fall, with Saudi Arabia cutting prices in another indication it
would maintain output in an oversupplied market.
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
* 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
* BridgeStation: view story .134
For more information on Top News visit
topnews.reuters.com
(Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Francesco Canepa)